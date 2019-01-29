Swanton grads announced as newest Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame inductees

The newest class of the Swanton Local School District Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame has been announced. Gary Jones and Brenda (Hayes) Kumm will be inducted into the hall of fame in February.

Gary Jones, a 1965 Swanton High School graduate, is an Academy Award nominated costume designer. He was nominated in 2000 for his work on “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which starred Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

Jones has also been nominated for others awards, including for his work on “Oz the Great and Powerful” in 2013.

His work as a costume designer can also be seen in well known movies and television such as “Person of Interest,” “New Year’s Eve,” “Spider-Man 2,” “Secondhand Lions,” “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood,” “The Princess Diaries,” “Primary Colors,” and “Two Weeks Notice.”

Jones was the keynote speaker at Swanton High School’s 2012 commencement.

Brenda (Hayes) Kumm is a 1986 Swanton graduate and currently serves as a health commissioner in Kansas City, Mo. She has a long and distinguished career in the field of health care and promoting healthy lifestyles.

She has also served numerous volunteer organizations throughout the years which is a practice she started as a student at Swanton High School. Kumm worked on a program at SHS called the Hoop Tree which involved raising money to buy toys for needy children by selling paper hoops to decorate a Christmas tree at the high school.

Kumm will be the first woman to be inducted into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

The distinguished alumni will be honored on Friday, Feb. 8 at Swanton High School during the school day and at that evening’s varsity basketball game during halftime.

