‘Warming centers’ in Fulton County

The National Weather Service has indicated extremely cold conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chills could fall as low as 55 below zero. There are several warming stations available across Fulton County for those needing a warm place to stay:

North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Wednesday, Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. – 419-337-4776

Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St., Thursday only, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. – 419-335-6626

Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Wednesday & Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Village of Delta Memorial Hall, 410 Main St., Tuesday through Friday, open 24 hours – 419-822-3190

St. John’s Christian Church, 700 S. Defiance St., Archbold, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.