Museum announces return of tea series

The Museum of Fulton County has announced the return of the popular HistorTEA program for 2019.

Each tea features three courses served during a special themed program. Tickets are $15 for the general public or $12.50 for members of the Museum of Fulton County.

“The Tea Series is a unique way for people to engage with history. In addition to our beautiful Victorian setting we are encouraging people to bring their own stories and experiences to share,” said John Swearingen, Jr. “In the past, our teas have been well attended and everyone has had a great time. We are excited to grow this series and to continue teach to people about the richness of Fulton County history.”

New for this year the Museum will offer a discounted tea package. Those interested can book three teas for only $40 or $32.50 for members, a savings of $5. Or they can book four teas for $50, or $40 for members, which is a savings of $10.

To reserve a space or for more information call 419-337-7922. The teas will be held at the History Manor, 229 Monroe St., Wauseon.

2019 Dates

• Saturday, Feb. 9

Valentine’s HistorTEA

Share traditions of Valentine’s past with a special someone.

• Saturday, May 18

Mother’s Day HistorTEA

Share a special day with an important woman in your life as we explore ordinary women making extraordinary differences. Bring your stories to share.

• Saturday, June 15

Wava’s Wedding HistorTEA

Reminisce about that special day as we share photos and stories of our weddings on the porch.

• Saturday, Nov. 30

Christmas HistorTEA

Celebrate the season with this festive tea and explore Christmas Past.

The next HistorTEA will be held on Feb. 9 at the History Manor. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_HistorTEA-on-the-Front-Porch.jpg The next HistorTEA will be held on Feb. 9 at the History Manor.