Locals earn college honors

The following local residents were honored by their respective university or college.

Cedarville University: Ava Hoops of Wauseon, Timberly Kreiner of Wauseon, and Drake Moore of Swanton were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

Findlay University: Lynnsey Crouch of Wauseon was awarded the Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund and Emerson D. and Laura E. Pelton Scholarship Endowment Fund for the 2018-19 academic year.

Ashland University: Stacia Tietje of Berkey and Noah Schneider and Katelynn Echler,both of Delta, were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.