Lyons woman sentenced for drugs

A Lyons woman was sentenced to community control in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on a drug charge.

Megan Osborne-Steuer, 28, previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. According to County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, she was in possession of cocaine on or about May 11, 2018.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Osborne-Steuer to three years of community control, and ordered her to serve 150 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served; pay prosecution and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete drug treatment and any recommended aftercare at Serenity Haven; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in her home or vehicle; stay out of bars; and comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.