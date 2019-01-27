Unemployment rate rises in Fulton County

Like the rest of the state, the unemployment rate in Fulton County increased in December, according to data released last week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The December unemployment rate in Fulton County was 4.9 percent, which is up from 3.9 percent in November. In December 2017, the rate was 4.5 percent in the county.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary December 2018 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.1 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9.2 percent in Monroe County. From November, unemployment rates increased in all 88 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.8 percent in December.

Three counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in December. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were Delaware and Holmes at 3.5 percent each.

Four counties had unemployment rates above 8.0 percent in December. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Ottawa, 8.4 percent; Adams, 8.3 percent; and Noble, 8.1 percent.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in December 2018, unchanged from November. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 2,900 over the month, from a revised 5,647,900 in November to 5,650,800 in December 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 265,000, up 2,000 from 263,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 16,000 in the past 12 months from 281,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9 percent in December 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 3.9 percent, up from 3.7 percent in November, and down from 4.1 percent in December 2017.

