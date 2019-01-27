One injured in Swancreek crash

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury motor vehicle crash which occurred on Airport Highway (U.S. 20A) west of County Road 3 in Swancreek Township Saturday at approximately 7:40 AM.

A 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by 49-year-old Damian K. Barr of LaSalle, Ill. was eastbound on U.S. 20A when he struck a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Juan P. Gutierrez Villagomez of Delta, according to the Highway Patrol. Villagomez’s vehicle was forced off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle driven by Barr continued eastbound on U.S. 20A until it exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Villagomez sustained no injuries as a result of the incident. Barr sustained life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center in serious condition.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, and safety belts were in use by both parties.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County EMS, Delta Community Fire Department, Swanton Fire Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Swanton Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.