Shooting victim found in Swanton

A shooting victim was found Saturday in the Paigelynn Place development in Swanton.

At approximately noon Saturday, the Swanton Police Department was requested by Toledo Police Department to check the welfare of an individual. Toledo Police advised they had a male in custody claiming he may have harmed another individual at 219 Maddie St.

An officer arrived at the residence and found an adult female inside with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to a media release from Swanton Police Chief Adam Berg. A female infant was also located unharmed inside the residence as well.

The adult victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. She has not been identified. The infant was taken into custody by protective services.

The suspect is identified by police as Marcus Lamarr Marshall Penn, age 30. He is currently in custody.

Suspect in custody