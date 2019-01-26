PUCO reminds consumers of options

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio wants to remind Fulton County consumers that there are options when deciding about the energy supply that best suits their home or business.

Prior to the ability to choose an energy supplier, rates and services provided by the electric and natural gas utilities were set and regulated by the PUCO. Now, and for the past decade, consumers have the option to shop from a PUCO-certified supplier for electricity or natural gas.

The option plays an important role by ensuring a fair, competitive market and by providing necessary information, tools and resources that Ohioans need to make educated choices.

The PUCO reminds consumers to be aware of a few important facts about energy choice in Ohio:

• The local utility will continue to deliver electricity or natural gas, respond to outages, and maintain the poles, pipes and wires associated with the delivery of energy.

• The ability to shop for alternative suppliers of electricity and natural gas offers a greater variety of pricing options and allows the freedom to pick the option that is best for a home or business.

• When shopping, make sure to read the current bill and contract to look for things like price-to-compare, usage, applicable termination fees, and the contract’s expiration date.

The PUCO’s Energy Choice Ohio website, energychoice.ohio.gov, has helpful tools like the Apples to Apples comparison charts, frequently asked questions, a form to request a speaker for group meetings, and new user-friendly and interactive electric choice switch rate dashboards. Dashboards for natural gas switch rates will be added later this year.

For more information, visit www.energychoice.ohio.gov or www.PUCO.ohio.gov, or call the PUCO Call Center, 800-686-7826.