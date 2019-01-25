Eagles sponsoring God, Flag and Country contest

Students in the Delta, Evergreen (including Holy Trinity), Swanton (including St. Richard), and Wauseon schools are invited to participate in the seventh annual God, Flag, and Country Oratory Program sponsored by the Delta Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary. The contest is designed to instill a religious and patriotic spirit in today’s youth.

The contest is open to students 10-15 years old as of Jan. 31, 2019, and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Delta Eagles. Each student may speak or perform up to three minutes about any one of the topics or any combination thereof.

First, second, and third place finishers will receive cash prizes, and the winners of each age group (10-11, 12-13, and 14-15) will advance to the Northwest Zone contest in Ashland on April 13. Each of the 14 building principals has received information about the contest. Students should contact their principal if interested in competing.

If there are any questions, contact local and District 14 chairman Tim Churchill at 419-822-3736, or at tkchurchill@roadrunner.com, or visit www.foe.com and click on Programs, then click on God, Flag, and Country.