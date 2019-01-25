Habitat’s Dining For a Cause raises $2K

They came, they dined, they raised money for a good cause.

Nov. 27, 2018, marked Habitat for Humanity’s 2nd Annual Dining for a Cause event in Fulton County. The event, in coordination with Giving Tuesday, allowed community members to dine at any of 17 local restaurants, which then donated to Habitat for Humanity.

“This is a great way for people to enjoy a meal out, supporting a local business, and in turn, that business would give back through the Habitat mission”, said Heidi Kern, Habitat’s executive director.

Thirteen restauranteurs across Fulton County and Napoleon participated in the event and contributed nearly $2,000 in support of Habitat’s efforts. In addition, $540 was raised the same day by community members who gave individually to support the local Habitat mission.

Returning restaurants who sponsored the event were Wings Station in Swanton; Delta 109 Tavern and Eatery; Pisanello’s Pizza in Swanton; Sullivans Restaurant in Wauseon; Tano’s Pizza locations in Swanton and Wauseon; The Barn Restaurant in Delta; Marco’s Pizza locations in Delta, Wauseon, Archbold and Napoleon; and Healthy Spot in Wauseon. Newcomers included Healthy Habits in Delta; The Blue Ribbon Diner in Wauseon; K’s Fine Food and Drink in Lyons; Sullys Bakery and Bistro in Wauseon; and Winchester’s Restaurant and Saloon in Delta.

Funds raised are designated for projects through Habitat’s local affiliate. Habitat for Humanity makes housing affordable by partnering with low-income individuals to build and repair homes. Habitat partners work alongside volunteers to build or repair their home, then pay the gift back through a low- or no- interest loan.

“Providing a hand up to neighbors in need is a goal of the Habitat mission,” Kern said. “It’s not a giveaway. Partners pay back the cost of their projects over time, in affordable installments.”

Habitat must raise funds to pay for projects upfront. Kerns said without financial support, Habitat cannot build and repair homes. She said through donations and events like Dining for a Cause, Habitat funds its mission and prepares to help more individuals in need of decent, affordable housing.

The next Dining for a Cause event is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. For more information, visit www.habitatfco.org

The Barn Restaurant in Delta was one of multiple local restaurants to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_The-Barn-Donation-2018.jpg The Barn Restaurant in Delta was one of multiple local restaurants to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County.