SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 10
9:15 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
10:32 a.m., 10091 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
12:34 p.m., County Road D at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
1:40 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
6:37 p.m., 12235 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
6:40 p.m., 15961 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., Chesterfield School, suspicious person.
9:27 p.m., 121 N. Adrian St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.
10:56 p.m., 18405 County Road DE, Clinton Twp., Pettisville Park, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., 9138 County Road 17-3, Tedrow, domestic violence.
11:50 p.m., 5657 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.
Friday, Jan. 11
6:11 a.m., 6060 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.
7:08 a.m., County Road C at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
10 a.m., 10283 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.
10:37 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 21, German Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
10:49 a.m., 113 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Viking Pizzeria, harassment.
11:04 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., traffic offense.
11:52 a.m., 18089 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., attempted larceny.
3:16 p.m., 282 Maple Ave. Suite B, Pettisville, check on welfare.
4:01 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap Co., miscellaneous assist.
5:05 p.m., 101 Main St., Delta, F&M Bank, abduction/kidnapping.
6:02 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #34, York Twp., keep the peace.
6:43 p.m., County Road 3 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
6:58 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., mental issue.
7:36 p.m., 14900 County Road H #106, Dover Twp., suspicious person.
8:36 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., road blocked.
8:53 p.m., County Road J at County Road 22, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.
9:40 p.m., 9000 County Road J, Pike Twp., assist other unit.
11:58 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic violence.
Saturday, Jan. 12
12:05 a.m., 9821 County Road C, York Twp., burglary in progress.
10:36 a.m., 2084 Simon Ave. Amboy Twp., larceny.
11:01 a.m., 2147 Simon Ave. Amboy Twp., larceny.
12:10 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #16, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
12:55 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.
1:32 p.m., 9015 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
2:51 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
3:50 p.m., 1517 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
3:56 p.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., injury accident.
4:22 p.m., 18813 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:33 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
5:35 p.m., County Road B at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
6:13 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
7:22 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #41, York Twp., check on welfare.
7:34 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #6, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
9:41 p.m., 1309 County Road T, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:55 p.m., 4549 County Road E #39, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.
10:08 p.m., 18519 County Road F, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
11:42 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.
Sunday, Jan. 13
9:57 a.m., 3230 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.
10:52 a.m., 3261 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
11:14 a.m., 2717 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.
1:26 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
2:59 p.m., 18851 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.
3:32 p.m., 4330 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., unauthorized use of property.
3:43 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
3:46 p.m., 248 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, unwanted subject.
3:51 p.m., 13917 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., St. Mary’s Meat Locker, livestock on roadway.
5:53 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, suspicious person.
6:19 p.m., County Road D at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
7:35 p.m., County Road 13 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., injury accident.
8:10 p.m., 4550 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
Monday, Jan. 14
2:09 a.m., 9364 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.
4:50 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:32 a.m., 6044 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
7:58 a.m., County Road E at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:14 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.
11:50 a.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
3:47 p.m., 13934 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.
6:12 p.m., 11521 State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., harassment.
7:34 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., civil matter.
10:02 p.m., 17263 County Road 1, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
9:59 a.m., County Road 1 at Ohio Turnpike, Fulton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1:48 p.m., 6108 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
2:22 p.m., 11101 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., Winameg Cemetery, investigate complaint.
3:01 p.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
8:40 a.m., 15608 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.
9:27 a.m., 17866 County Road K, Dover Twp., harassment.
9:39 a.m., E. Main Street at village limits, Delta, disabled vehicle.
9:51 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.
11 a.m., 214 Adrian St., Lyons, civil matter.
11:52 a.m., 3668 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., Dee’s Towing, larceny.
1:23 p.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Towing, check on welfare.
3:32 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.
4:12 p.m., 10056 County Road 18-1 Dover Twp., larceny.
6:57 p.m., 14693 County Road J, Dover Twp., harassment.
9:03 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., road blocked.
10:29 p.m., 11043 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., assist public.