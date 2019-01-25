SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 10

9:15 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

10:32 a.m., 10091 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

12:34 p.m., County Road D at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

1:40 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

6:37 p.m., 12235 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

6:40 p.m., 15961 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., Chesterfield School, suspicious person.

9:27 p.m., 121 N. Adrian St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

10:56 p.m., 18405 County Road DE, Clinton Twp., Pettisville Park, suspicious vehicle.

11:41 p.m., 9138 County Road 17-3, Tedrow, domestic violence.

11:50 p.m., 5657 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

Friday, Jan. 11

6:11 a.m., 6060 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

7:08 a.m., County Road C at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10 a.m., 10283 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

10:37 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 21, German Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:49 a.m., 113 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Viking Pizzeria, harassment.

11:04 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., traffic offense.

11:52 a.m., 18089 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., attempted larceny.

3:16 p.m., 282 Maple Ave. Suite B, Pettisville, check on welfare.

4:01 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap Co., miscellaneous assist.

5:05 p.m., 101 Main St., Delta, F&M Bank, abduction/kidnapping.

6:02 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #34, York Twp., keep the peace.

6:43 p.m., County Road 3 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:58 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., mental issue.

7:36 p.m., 14900 County Road H #106, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

8:36 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., road blocked.

8:53 p.m., County Road J at County Road 22, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

9:40 p.m., 9000 County Road J, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

11:58 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

Saturday, Jan. 12

12:05 a.m., 9821 County Road C, York Twp., burglary in progress.

10:36 a.m., 2084 Simon Ave. Amboy Twp., larceny.

11:01 a.m., 2147 Simon Ave. Amboy Twp., larceny.

12:10 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #16, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

12:55 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

1:32 p.m., 9015 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

2:51 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:50 p.m., 1517 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

3:56 p.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

4:22 p.m., 18813 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:33 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

5:35 p.m., County Road B at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

6:13 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:22 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #41, York Twp., check on welfare.

7:34 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #6, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:41 p.m., 1309 County Road T, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:55 p.m., 4549 County Road E #39, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

10:08 p.m., 18519 County Road F, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:42 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

Sunday, Jan. 13

9:57 a.m., 3230 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

10:52 a.m., 3261 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:14 a.m., 2717 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.

1:26 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:59 p.m., 18851 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

3:32 p.m., 4330 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., unauthorized use of property.

3:43 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

3:46 p.m., 248 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, unwanted subject.

3:51 p.m., 13917 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., St. Mary’s Meat Locker, livestock on roadway.

5:53 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, suspicious person.

6:19 p.m., County Road D at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:35 p.m., County Road 13 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

8:10 p.m., 4550 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

Monday, Jan. 14

2:09 a.m., 9364 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.

4:50 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:32 a.m., 6044 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:58 a.m., County Road E at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:14 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

11:50 a.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:47 p.m., 13934 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:12 p.m., 11521 State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., harassment.

7:34 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., civil matter.

10:02 p.m., 17263 County Road 1, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

9:59 a.m., County Road 1 at Ohio Turnpike, Fulton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:48 p.m., 6108 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

2:22 p.m., 11101 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., Winameg Cemetery, investigate complaint.

3:01 p.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

8:40 a.m., 15608 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

9:27 a.m., 17866 County Road K, Dover Twp., harassment.

9:39 a.m., E. Main Street at village limits, Delta, disabled vehicle.

9:51 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.

11 a.m., 214 Adrian St., Lyons, civil matter.

11:52 a.m., 3668 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., Dee’s Towing, larceny.

1:23 p.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Towing, check on welfare.

3:32 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

4:12 p.m., 10056 County Road 18-1 Dover Twp., larceny.

6:57 p.m., 14693 County Road J, Dover Twp., harassment.

9:03 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., road blocked.

10:29 p.m., 11043 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., assist public.