Museum exhibit features county family

Discover firsthand how electric lights, a technology now taken for granted, transformed the life of one Fulton County family in a Museum of Fulton County special exhibit.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash: Wava’s Modern Miracle,” will premiere Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the museum, 8848 State Highway 108, in Wauseon. The exhibit will feature hands-on activities for kids highlighting the use and function of electricity, as well as how the technology has made life easier.

It tells the story of the Imes family, chosen by the publishers of The Farm Journal magazine to join 14 other families throughout the United States to take part in an experiment to measure the benefits of rural electrification. In partnership with Toledo Edison and The Toledo Blade, the family was required to document life before and after the installation.

The exhibit will highlight how electricity freed up the family from everyday tasks and now allows people to reflect on how technology has changed the world and paved the way for progress. It will run through Sept. 8 in the museum’s Worthington Industries Gallery.

For more information, call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.

The Museum of Fulton County also features the permanent exhibit, “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, and special exhibits and events. It’s open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Stephen and Wava Imes with their children, Patty, 8, Billy, 2, and Diane, 1. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_The-Imes-Family.jpg Stephen and Wava Imes with their children, Patty, 8, Billy, 2, and Diane, 1.