COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Judy N. Ponceby, Fayette, vs. Edward S. Ponceby, Waterville, Ohio, dissolution of marriage without children.

Cheryl P. Ludemann, Napoleon, vs. IAC Wauseon LLC, Wauseon, workers’ compensation.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, Columbus, vs. Christine L. Buchholz, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Distinctive Roof Services LLC, Montpelier, vs. Marie Pultz, Wauseon, other civil.

Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Jason A. Risner, Delta, other civil.

TMG Financial Services Inc., Columbus, James Mohr, Delta, other civil.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. April Brehm, Fayette, other civil.

Steven J. Rood, Swanton, vs. Keri L. Rood, Kenton, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Austin M. Buehrer, Lyons, vs. Heather L. Buehrer, Adrian, Mich., domestic violence.

Charles W. Boysel, Wauseon, vs. Debra Boysel, termination of marriage without children.

First Insurance Group, Defiance, vs. JLST Interstate Corp., Wauseon, other civil.

Western District Court

Eric A. Wysocki, Toledo, safety belt, failure to control, $281.

Linda S. Wiebeck, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Benjamin J. Short, Stryker, speed, $140.

Jessica A. Carr, Wauseon, speed, $193.

Stetson L. Aeschliman, Wauseon, safety belt, $86.

Marcos A. Lane, Wauseon, ACDA, $195.

Grant L. Fahringer, Delta, safety belt, $86.

Charles L. Yoder, stop sign, $195.

Alan R. Willis, Wauseon, marked lanes, $130.

Crystal D. Rodriguez, Archbold, speed, $140.

Anne Marie Nafziger, Archbold, speed, $140.

Karli M. Callahan, Wauseon, speed, $140.

John P. Downey, Archbold, failure to stop for flashing light, $130.

Daniel G. Gilbert, Bryan, failure to yield, $195.

Amanda M. Bassett, Archbold, speed, $140.

Marcus P. Miller, Wauseon, red light, $130.

Christopher M. Saaf, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Frederick A. Blankenship, Swanton, failure to dim headlights, $130.

Bobby J. Williams, address unknown, theft, $294, no violations of law for two years.

Matthew S. Andrews, Wauseon, failure to register and confine dog, no dog tag, $276.

Michael A. Egia, Fayette, theft, $208 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

James E. Derby, Morenci, Mich., suspended driver’s license, $609 plus costs, clear license in 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Joseph S. Sentle, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Jose L. Tijerina, Archbold, driving around railroad crossing gates, $130.

Quincy Rhoda, Wauseon, failure to register and confine dog, no dog tags, $276.

Dustin M. Zeigler, Wauseon, two counts each – failure to confine dog, no dog tags, $460.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Christopher Smith, Wauseon, $874.72.

Marriage Licenses

Todd A. Adkins, 27, Wauseon, manufacturing associate, and Taylor M. Cornish, 21, Wauseon, homemaker.

Agustin M. Delgado, 24, Wauseon, factory, and Hailey J. Dickey, 26, Wauseon.

Real Estate Transfers

Clay D. and Sarah M. Ersig to Kathleen Reynolds, 4110 County Road 5-2, Delta, $48,000.

Russell E. Ede to Haylee and Ian A. Davoll, 408 Wood St., Delta, $93,000.

Amanda K. Reiser to Brooke Pennington, 744 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $70,000.

Judith A. Rieger and Patricia A. Dick to Tracy A. Ebraheim, trustee, 2138 County Road D, Swanton, $240,000.

Peggy Vega and Sheri Blosser to Larry L. and Marcia L. Rozevink, trustees, County Road 19, Wauseon, $615,000.

Michael F. and Marcia A. Nehls to Wilfred J. Brinkman Jr., 15521 State Highway 2, Wauseon, $184,500.

Brian and Jennifer R. Bettinger to Cory D. Spencer, 15490 County Road 6, Metamora, $286,000.