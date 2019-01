The Fulton, Henry, Williams and Defiance County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a bus trip to The Ohio Statehouse and new National Veterans Memorial & Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The cost is $35 per person and includes bus travel, admission fees, and drink and snack on the way home. Call the Farm Bureau office at 419-445-0723 or 800-783-2873 to reserve a seat by Jan. 28. This trip is open to the public to participate.