Archbold kindergarten registration scheduled

Kindergarten registration and screening information is being shared by Archbold Schools.

Registration will be Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Feb. 14 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Parents of children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2019 are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, and custody papers, if applicable, to the elementary office during one of those days.

Children do not have to be present for registration. An appointment will be scheduled for screening.

Screening will take place March 11-12. Parents are asked to refer to the school district website, www.archbold.k12.oh.us or call 419-446-2727 for more information.

Parents can also call 419-446-2727 if they are unable to register their child during the above three dates.