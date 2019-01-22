Nominations sought for Senior Citizen Hall of Fame

Since its inception, more than 450 older Ohioans have been inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The Ohio Department of Aging is looking for nominations for the next inductees.

The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, their professions or their vocations.

Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to nominate someone.

“Inductees to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame possess values we should all strive to emulate, such as dedication, creativity, kindness and compassion,” said Beverley Laubert, director of the department. “Their attitudes and accomplishments keep them healthy and engaged while also creating better lives for their neighbors and making their communities and our state stronger.”

Inductees are selected from public nominations. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes and more. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

Induction is held each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month. Nominations must be received by Feb. 11, 2019, to be considered for induction this year.

Learn more, access the nomination form and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame. You can request a paper nomination form by calling 614-728-0253.