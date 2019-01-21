Delta bakery closes doors

The owners of Main Street Bakery in Delta announced Thursday on Facebook that they were closing the business. The post said they were advised by an inspector to stay closed until their vent and fire suppression system is complete.

“There is zero possibility that we will be able to take any more hits financially as business has slowed down significantly since the 2nd week of December. This is forcing us to close the doors permanently,” the post read.

Robert and Danielle Hyott had previously announced their intention to close the doors on Sept. 22, 2018. An outpouring of support from the community followed, allowing the doors to stay open at that time.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_bakery.jpg