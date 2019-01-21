Wauseon man sentenced for heroin

A Wauseon man was placed on two years of community control in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to possession of heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced 35-year-old Ricky Beltran. Beltran was convicted of possessing heroin on or about Jan. 10, 2017.

He was also ordered by the court to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court program; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; and stay out of bars.

Failure to comply with the conditions could result in 11 months in prison. Beltran has already served 137 days in jail.