The Swancreek Water District has announced meeting dates for 2019.

The meetings will usually be held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, with the exception of November and December. In November, they will meet on the 7th and 21st. The lone December meeting will be Dec. 19.

Meetings are held at Swancreek Township Hall, 5565 County Road D.