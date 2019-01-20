Area students earn honors

The following people have been honored by their respective college or university.

Wheaton College, Illinois: Darby Stevens of Archbold and Jensi Shaw of Wauseon were named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List. To qualify, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies: David Zamora of Archbold has been named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List. To qualify a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.