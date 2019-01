Fulton County Public Utilities is hosting a Christmas Light recycling event later this month. Lights can be recycled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Fulton County Transfer Station, 9306 County Road 14, Wauseon.

Other items will also be accepted, including coaxial cable, appliance cords, Romex wire, extension cords, telephone wire, bare wire and speaker wire.

There is no charge for this recycling event. Call 419-337-9263 with any questions.