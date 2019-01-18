Grand jury indicts 17 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County Crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Robert A. Zurawka, 36, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of hashish. On or about Dec. 19, 2018, he allegedly possessed marijuana and hashish.

Gabriel V. Gutierrez, 31, of Defiance, was indicted on three counts of forgery, one count of attempted forgery, one count of theft, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons while under disability, one count of tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Dec. 4, 2018, he allegedly stole cash and merchandise, and allegedly used counterfeit $20 bills to make three purchases at a store in Wauseon. He also allegedly, not having been relieved from disability, had a loaded firearm in a vehicle; and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official police investigation. Finally, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Jamill D. Scott, 26, of Chicago, Ill., was indicted on one count of robbery and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. On or about Jan. 1, 2019, he allegedly inflicted or threatened to inflict physical harm on another while allegedly committing a theft offense. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer.

Brandy L. Hale, 39, of Defiance was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of possession of heroin. On or about Nov. 14, 2018, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Aaron A. Bowers, 26, of Archbold was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of a change of address. On or about Nov. 19, 2018, he allegedly failed to provide written notice of his residence address change to the Fulton County Sheriff.

Cory J. Konz, 31, of Swanton was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. On or about Oct. 18, 2018, he allegedly possessed a fentanyl-related compound.

David W. Foster, 29, of Morenci, Mich., was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, on count of possession of marijuana, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of trafficking in marijuana, one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of identity fraud. On or about Nov. 29, 2018, he allegedly possessed and prepared or transported for distribution methamphetamine and marijuana. He also allegedly possessed drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, and allegedly used the personal identifying information of another with intent to hold himself to be the other person.

Kentwan J. Robinson, 26, of Bridgeport, Conn., was indicted on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, one count of having weapons while under disability, and one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance. On or about Dec. 28, 2018, he allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer. He also allegedly possessed a firearm while under disability.

April A. Savage, 31, of Wauseon was indicted on 22 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. From the month of October 2018 to Jan. 8, 2019, she allegedly created and disseminated obscene material involving minors.

Ashley A. Bennett, 34, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of theft and 12 counts of forgery. On or about July 23, 2018, to Dec. 10, 2018, she allegedly stole cash and multiple blank checks, which she allegedly forged.

Donald E. Kerr III, 29, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of heroin and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Oct. 17, 2018, he allegedly possessed heroin and allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or a drug.

Kristina M. McArthur, 34, of Swanton, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. On or about June 28, 2018, she allegedly possessed cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Lisa M. Borton, 31, of Morenci, Mich., was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of identity fraud, and one count of possession of marijuana. On or about July 12, 2018, she allegedly possessed hydrocodone and marijuana. She also allegedly possessed or used the personal identifying information of another person with intent to hold herself out to be the other person.

Cathi L. Hill, 47, of Toledo was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On Jan. 11, 2019, she allegedly failed to appear for her pre-trial conference in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Ethan J. Boyd, 18, of Archbold was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of robbery. On Jan. 11, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a school. He also allegedly used or threatened to use force against another while allegedly committing a theft offense.

Jacob D. Wilson, 18, of Delta was indicted on one count of complicity to commit trafficking in marijuana, two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, and one count of intimidation. On Jan. 11, 2019, he allegedly, by force or threat of harm, attempted to influence or intimidate a witness or public servant in the discharge of his duties. He also allegedly aided or abetted another in selling or offering to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a school, and allegedly failed to comply with an order to bring his vehicle to a stop.

Kobe L. Jones, 18, of Archbold was indicted on one count of complicity to commit trafficking in marijuana and one count of obstructing official business. On or about Jan. 11, 2019, he allegedly aided or abetted another in selling or offering to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a school. He also allegedly obstructed or prevented a public official in the performance of his lawful duties.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.