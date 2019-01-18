OSHP collaborates in fight against human trafficking

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is collaborating through Friday with the Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, and Truckers Against Trafficking to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The goal is to train and educate those who are in a position to see human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees. The detail also explains who to contact when trafficking is suspected. By teaching these individuals the signs of human trafficking, and how to report it, they can provide an additional layer of security on Ohio’s roads.

Troopers will also hand out information cards to help identify signs of human trafficking and ask people to report suspected trafficking. To report a trafficking tip, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline Resource Center at 888-373-7888, text the BeFree line at 233733 or call the Patrol at #677.

To learn more about Truckers Against Trucking, visit truckersagainsttrafficking.org/.