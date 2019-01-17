Gardner named Ohio chancellor of higher ed

State Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green) has been appointed to oversee the state’s public colleges and universities.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of northern Ohio in the Ohio General Assembly. The Statehouse has been my second home for more than 33 years,” said Gardner. “It has been one of the great honors of my lifetime to be your voice in the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives. I look forward to a new chapter of public service.”

New Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed the veteran lawmaker to his cabinet to serve as the next chancellor of the Ohio Department of Education.

Gardner will oversee the state’s public two-year and four-year institutions and Ohio Technical Centers, and, with the advice of the nine-member Board of Regents, provide policy guidance to the governor and the Ohio General Assembly.

He has been recognized as the General Assembly’s foremost policy leader on higher education, serving the past eight years as the chairman of the Higher Education Subcommittee, holding the post in both chambers.

Gardner is a 1977 graduate of Eastwood High Schoo. H earned his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in political science from Bowling Green State University, where he was involved with the President’s Leadership Academy, mentoring and helping connect students with meaningful internships.

Gardner and his wife, Sandy, have two sons and one daughter.

Randy Gardner https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Gardner-Head-Shot.jpg Randy Gardner