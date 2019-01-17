Pike-Delta-York Board recognizes students

Several Pike-Delta-York students were recognized as the student of the month at their building during Tuesday’s board meeting.

• Shelby Longnecker, second grader at Pike-Delta-York Elementary: Teachers describe her as “hard-working, enthusiastic, courteous, caring, and helpful.” She was chosen as student of the month for her academic performance and her communication skills among her peers.

• Caleb Sutton, eighth grader at Pike-Delta-York Middle School: Described as a “well-rounded student” by principal Douglas Ford, he was chosen for his “ability to contribute,” “[his] desire to be at the top of his class,” and his various academic accomplishments, including his performance in band and athletics, as well as being a finalist in the school’s Geography Bee.

• Abigail Freeman, senior at Pike-Delta-York High School: Principal Kristie Reighard described her as a “undercurrent of positivity and kindness.” For her teachers, she’s a “very teachable, role-model student” with a “good personality, consciousness, and sense of humor,” possessing academic and athletic skill. Reighard noted, “there’s going to be a big hole at the high school” when she graduates. She recently obtained her 1,000th point in basketball, and will be featured as WTOL 11’s “Athlete of the Week.”

In addition to student recognitions, Superintendent Ted Haselman awarded the board of education with certificates of appreciation for their work within the school district, in coordination with School Board Recognition Month.

“Thank you so much for what you do, [especially] for the students,” Haselman said.

Board Treasurer Matt Feasel also had words for the board, saying, “It’s a 24-7 job, a real commitment. You guys have been terrific.”

Both the elementary and middle schools have been utilizing A.L.I.C.E. training to prepare students for safety in armed-intruder scenarios, according to principals Bernal and Ford, in their building reports.

“Teachers will be given a scenario, and then discuss with their students how they would react in such a situation,” said Bernal.

“[The training] has all been positives,” said Ford.

In Reighard’s report of the high school, she expressed concern with student’s use of e-cigarettes.

“The first semester, I only had two [incidents], and this semester, today, I had two,” she said.

With assistance from The Health Communication Capacity Collaborative, she wants to inform students and parents of the side-effects of using the devices.

“When I talk to parents, they are completely caught off-guard that this is even happening.”

In other business, the board approved several items:

• Athletic supplementals for baseball, softball and track for the rest of the school year

• Kindergarten registration dates for 2019-20, which will take place Apr. 25 and 26 at Pike-Delta-York Elementary School; kindergarten students will not have school these days.

• Recognition of the high school’s indoor track program, which will allow a qualified student to attend the state indoor track meet.

• Appointment of Thomas Tuck to the Delta Public Library Board of Trustees.

