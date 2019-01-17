COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Kayla N. Hilton, Wauseon, vs. Joshua D.S. Hilton, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

Heather A. Jones, Chipley, Fla., vs. Kevin L. Trolio, Delta, non-support of dependents.

Fifth Third Bank, Cleveland, vs. O’Loughlin Ltd., Northwood, Ohio, foreclosure.

Kenneth Clark, Wauseon, vs. John C. Dennis, Wauseon, other civil.

Judy N. Ponceby, Fayette, vs. Edward S. Ponceby, Waterville, Ohio, dissolution of marriage without children.

Western District Court

Kevin S. Onweller, Morenci, Mich., speed, $130.

Roger LaPlante, Archbold, failure to yield, $195.

Jeffrey A. Kunesh, Defiance, expired plates, $130.

Alexander Eidenier, Alvordton, Ohio, speed, 130.

Chase Donovan-Kip Smith, Archbold, right of way, $195.

Chalsey M. Myers, Wauseon, expired plates, $130.

Ernest J. Raker, Delta, right of way, $195.

Brenda G. Hand, Fayette, speed, $140.

Ruben J. Kunkle, Fayette, safety belt, $86.

Austin C. Schudel, Montpelier, speed, $193.

Adelina A. Santillanes, Wauseon, fail to stop, $195.

Caylin J. Busse, Archbold, possession of marijuana, $158.

Ricky R. Gomez, Wauseon, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, $539 plus costs, four days jail with credit for time served, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, 15 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Natosha M. Eyer, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $444, license suspended 180 days, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for one year.

Shawn Cox, Blissfield, Mich., fictitious license plate, $193.

Kaitlyn M. Bennett, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Ashley J. Allen, Archbold, suspended driver’s license, speed, $373.

Santos Suarez, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $486.

Alana J. Venia, Wauseon, unauthorized use of property, $278 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Jesse A. Rodriguez, Fayette, possession of marijuana, $158.

Lyndell M. Ramos, Lyons, theft, $238, 10 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Michelle R. Rains, Wauseon, theft, $243, 10 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Jodi R. Crossgrove, Archbold, failure to yield, $130.

Real Estate Transfers

Suzanne E. Johnson, trustee, to Angela R. Overly, 605 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $97,000.

Melissa M. Russell to Donna M. Helminiak, 200 Valleywoods Drive, Swanton, $119,000.

Bordeaux Buildings LLC to Zane E. Krall, 1431 County Road 10, Wauseon, $107,000.

Cody Spiess to Lawrence E. and Jean W. Storeholder, 431 Monroe St., Delta, $39,000.

Lee F. and Mary Dietrich to Andrew J. and Eva A. Carnahan, 915 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, $175,000.

Maurice Maddock to James S. O’Neil, 741 Burr Road, Wauseon, $115,000.

Elliot Morgan Properties LLC to M&R Redi Mix Trucking Inc., Dame Street, 521 Commercial St., Pettisville, $258,985.

Elliot Morgan Properties LLC to M&R Redi Mix Trucking Inc., Commercial and Cherry streets, 424 Commercial St., Pettisville, $290,000.

Dennie L. Williams and Debbie Towns to VanPoppel Storage LLC, 9500 U.S. 20A, Delta, $132,000.

VanPoppel Storage LLC to VanPoppel Storage LLC, 9500 U.S. 20A, Delta, $132,000.

National City Bank NW, trustee, to VanPoppel Storage LLC, U.S. 20A rear, Delta, $780,000.

Robert L. Dulaney, trustee, to Get Er Dug LLC, 13276 County Road N, Wauseon, $295,000.

Barry Roofing Systems Inc. to LOJ Holdings LLC, 6990 State Highway 66, 6976 State Highway 66, U.S.20A, Archbold, $35,001.

Brendan and Holly Sue Steider to Bradley C. and Melany J. Lloyd, 23732 County Road E, Archbold, $235,000.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank to Mariah Short and Alexander Hurst, 205 Vine St., Archbold, $72,199.

Elaine E. Haupricht to Barbara Beaman, 102 Elm St., Swanton, $134,000.

James and Marilouise Gype to Marilouise Gype, 421 Howard Ave., Wauseon, $138,000.