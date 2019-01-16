Students earn college honors

The following local residents have been honored by their respective college or university.

Ohio Northern University: Mackalyn Figgins of Fayette, Jacob Hartman of Fayette, and Zachary Lenz of Swanton were named to the fall Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Lake Erie College, Painseville, Ohio: Megyn Christensen of Swanton was named to the fall Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must earn at least nine semester hours of credits and achieve a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Clemson University, S.C.: Daniel J. Sauder of Wauseon graduated in December from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering .