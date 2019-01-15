Blood urgently needed

A donation shortfall over the winter holidays is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now to prevent a blood shortage from continuing throughout winter and affecting patient care.

Local blood drives include: Tuesday, Jan. 15, noon-6 p.m., Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon; Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evergreen Elementary School, 14844 County Road 6, M, Metamora; Monday, Feb. 4, 6 a.m.-noon, Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon; Tuesday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest State Community College, 22-600 State Route 34, Archbold.

The Red Cross collected more than 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply. During this period, about 1,350 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs as busy holiday schedules kept many donors away.

“Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “When donations decline – as they did around the holidays and may further decline if severe winter weather and flu season pick up – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed.”

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types on hand, well below the ideal five-day supply needed to respond to emergencies and daily hospital needs. Blood products are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

All eligible donors, especially platelet donors blood donors with type O blood, are urged to make an appointment to give in the coming days to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.