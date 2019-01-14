OSU Extension announces events

The Fulton County office of the OSU Extension has several upcoming offers on its calendar.

Along with Ohio State’s Precision Ag Team, the Extension will host a Northwest Regional eFields meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Highway 108, in Wauseon.

eFields represents an Ohio State University program dedicated to advancing production agriculture through the use of field-scale research. The program utilizes modern technologies and information to conduct on-farm studies with an educational and demonstration component used to help farmers and their advisors understand how new practices and techniques can improve farm efficiency and profitability.

The program is also dedicated to delivering timely and relevant, data-driven, actionable information. Current projects are focused on precision nutrient management, enhanced placement of pesticide and seed, and development of analytical tools for digital agriculture.

Participants will hear from the eFields team, a local cooperating farmer panel, and plans for 2019 eFields studies. Studies reviewed in Fulton County will include soybean seeding rates, corn nitrogen timing and sources, barley production, and corn starter phosphorus rate.

All participants will receive a copy of the eFields booklets. Pre-registration is requested through this website: https://digitalag.osu.edu/efields by Feb. 13. There is no cost to attend the program.

• • •

The Extension is taking applications for 2019 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.

Male and female applicants must be single and between 16-21 years old as of Jan. 1. They should have a dairy farm background, worked on a farm or have taken a junior dairy project at the Fulton County fair.

The Dairy Ambassador will receive a cash award of $250, a one-time $1,000 scholarship toward a second year of college, and will promote and represent the dairy industry. The Dairy Ambassador will be asked to participate at various functions including the annual Dairy Banquet in February 18, 2019, the June Dairy Ice Cream Social, and the Dairy Show on Labor Day at the Fulton County Fair.

There are also opportunities to promote dairy at local festivals and parades, the Agriculture Adventures event at Sauder Village, 4-H Camp Palmer, and the Fulton County Ag Fest. The Dairy Ambassador will also write and record commercials for June Dairy Month and July Ice-Cream Month, as well as be available for media interviews.

Applications can be downloaded at fulton.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/youth-forms-and-applications, picked up at the Fulton County Extension Office, 8770 State Highway 108, Suite A or call 419-337-9210. Completed applications should be returned to the Fulton County Extension Office and postmarked no later than Feb. 8.

Applicants will be interviewed and judged, and will be required to give a short speech at least three minutes in length on “Why I Would Like to Promote the Dairy Industry” at the annual Fulton County Dairy Banquet on Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., at the Extension office.

• • •

The Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences’ free money management workshop gives participants the knowledge, skills and tools to create their own financial future using interactive discussions and hands-on activities.

Basic Money Management is a 90-minute classroom workshop focusing on providing the basics of money management including: setting up and managing a monthly budget; determining wants vs. needs; finding and plugging spending leaks; money personality; recognizing spending triggers; and money saving tips.

The class will be offered the second Tuesday of each month from 9:30-11 a.m. or 4-5:30 p.m. at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 State Highway 108, in Wauseon. The next class will be Tuesday Feb. 12.

Registration is requested by calling 419-337-9210.