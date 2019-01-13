FCCC holds Career Night

Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted a Career Night Open House, with the center’s labs and classrooms open to the public. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with career and technical programs and college credit options. Pictured – from left – are Computer Networking and Cybersecurity instructor Tim Ricketts with Tim Sheffer, Teresa Sheffer, and Travis Sheffer all from Wauseon. The Career Center offers 30 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors from 22 high schools in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties.

Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted a Career Night Open House, with the center’s labs and classrooms open to the public. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with career and technical programs and college credit options. Pictured – from left – are Computer Networking and Cybersecurity instructor Tim Ricketts with Tim Sheffer, Teresa Sheffer, and Travis Sheffer all from Wauseon. The Career Center offers 30 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors from 22 high schools in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_FCCC-open-house.jpg Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted a Career Night Open House, with the center’s labs and classrooms open to the public. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with career and technical programs and college credit options. Pictured – from left – are Computer Networking and Cybersecurity instructor Tim Ricketts with Tim Sheffer, Teresa Sheffer, and Travis Sheffer all from Wauseon. The Career Center offers 30 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors from 22 high schools in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties.