FCCC school board recognized

The Four County Career Center Board of Edcuation in Archbold is being recognized during School Board Recognition Month. Serving for 2019 are – front, from left – Connie Nicely, treasurer; Cindra Keeler, 11th year; Christine Oberlin, 22nd year; Carol Kleck, 22nd year; Marcia Bruns, fifth year; Nona Rupp, ninth year – back, from left – Brian Baker, 13th year; Tim Meister, FCCC superintendent; Darrell Higbie,fourth year; Kenneth Esterline, 27th year; Larry Fruth, 15th year; Dennis Vetter, sixth year; and Ron Crawford, fifth year. Christine Oberlin serves as president, Ron Crawford as vice president for 2019. FCCC serves 22 school districts in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties.

