Steve and Adeline Gerken of Hamler, Ohio, Amie (James Osborne) Gerken of Defiance, and Shawn and Stacie Clausen of Wauseon are proud to announce the engagement of their children, Adam Gerken and Searra Clausen, both of Malinta, Ohio.

Adam is a 2011 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, Ohio. He is employed as a lead site technician for Advanced Battery Technologies based in Greensboro, N.C.

Searra is a 2012 graduate of Wauseon High School. She is employed by Henry County Hospital in Napoleon.The couple have set a wedding date for Jan. 19, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Hamler.