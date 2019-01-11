Kiefer elected Evergreen Board president

Nora Kiefer was elected president of the Evergreen Local Board of Education at their meeting on Monday. Jason Miller will be vice president in 2019.

Also at the meeting, the Board set the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. as the meeting date for regular meetings. June, July and November meetings will be on different Mondays.

At the January regular meeting on Monday, the Board approved financial reports and the five-year financial forecast and debt schedule as the tax budget.

The resignation of Jennifer Conrad as high school guidance secretary was also approved. She will now be employed as director of communications.

Supplemental contracts were approved for Mollie Youtzy, junior varsity softball; Tony Dawson, freshman softball; Lisa Smithmyer, softball volunteer assistant; Holly Sintobin, softball volunteer assistant; and Bethany Roskinski, head cheerleading for the remainder of the season.

The Board also approved Bruce Smith as a part-time tutor, for home instruction to be used to tutor a student who is experiencing medical issues and unable to attend school. He will be used on an as-needed basis.