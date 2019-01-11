It’s pickleball!

The sport of pickleball is now in full swing at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., in Wauseon. Sessions will be offered Jan. 15, 22, and 29, 8-10:30 a.m. Pickleball is an active game for two or four players combining elements of table tennis, tennis, and badminton, and using a paddle and Wiffle-type ball. Beginners are welcome; players are required to bring a change of shoes for the court. For questions or more information, call 419-337-9299.

The sport of pickleball is now in full swing at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., in Wauseon. Sessions will be offered Jan. 15, 22, and 29, 8-10:30 a.m. Pickleball is an active game for two or four players combining elements of table tennis, tennis, and badminton, and using a paddle and Wiffle-type ball. Beginners are welcome; players are required to bring a change of shoes for the court. For questions or more information, call 419-337-9299. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Pickle-Ball.jpg The sport of pickleball is now in full swing at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., in Wauseon. Sessions will be offered Jan. 15, 22, and 29, 8-10:30 a.m. Pickleball is an active game for two or four players combining elements of table tennis, tennis, and badminton, and using a paddle and Wiffle-type ball. Beginners are welcome; players are required to bring a change of shoes for the court. For questions or more information, call 419-337-9299.