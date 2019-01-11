Posted on by

It’s pickleball!


The sport of pickleball is now in full swing at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., in Wauseon. Sessions will be offered Jan. 15, 22, and 29, 8-10:30 a.m. Pickleball is an active game for two or four players combining elements of table tennis, tennis, and badminton, and using a paddle and Wiffle-type ball. Beginners are welcome; players are required to bring a change of shoes for the court. For questions or more information, call 419-337-9299.

