David A. Brinegar, BSM, of Fayette has been appointed by Gov. John Kasich to the Ohio State Board of Education for a term beginning Jan. 2, 2019, and ending Dec. 31, 2022. Brinegar served for 11 years on the Fayette Board of Education.

David A. Brinegar, BSM, of Fayette has been appointed by Gov. John Kasich to the Ohio State Board of Education for a term beginning Jan. 2, 2019, and ending Dec. 31, 2022. Brinegar served for 11 years on the Fayette Board of Education. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Brinegar.jpg David A. Brinegar, BSM, of Fayette has been appointed by Gov. John Kasich to the Ohio State Board of Education for a term beginning Jan. 2, 2019, and ending Dec. 31, 2022. Brinegar served for 11 years on the Fayette Board of Education.