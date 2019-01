Children in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate science at the Swanton Public Library. There will be science experiments, a story, and a make-your-own-lava-lamp craft on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m..

Warning: don’t wear nice clothes, as things are going to explode.

Register for this free program by visiting the library, calling 419-826-2760, or signing up online at www.swantonpubliclibrary.org. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut St.