County commissioners organize for the year

The Fulton County Commissioners on Tuesday met for their annual organization, with Jon Rupp elected president. Bill Rufenacht will be vice president.

They also scheduled regular meetings. They will remain on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

Board and committee assignments were also announced.

Among the assignments are: 4 County Joint Board of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams counties, all commissioners; 4 County Solid Waste District, all commissioners; 911 Advisory Board, Jeff Rupp; Airport Authority, Jeff Rupp; Audit Review Committee and Board of Revisions, Jon Rupp; Community Corrections Planning Board; Bill Rufenacht; Community Improvement Corporation, Bill Rufenacht; Consortium for Aging, Jon Rupp; Corrections Commission of NW Ohio, Jeff Rupp; EMA Executive Committee, Bill Rufenacht; Emergency Medical Service Executive Committee, Bill Rufenacht; Family and Children First Council, Maurine Clymer; Fiscal Report Review Committee, Board President; Four County Juvenile Detention Board, Bill Rufenacht; Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Bill Rufenacht; Investment Advisory Council, Board President and Vice-President; Job & Family Services Advisory Board, Jon Rupp; Local Emergency Planning Committee, Jeff Rupp; Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Jeff Rupp; Maumee Valley Planning Executive Council, Jon Rupp; Northwest Ohio Area Office on Aging – Trustee, Jon Rupp; Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission, Bill Rufenacht; OSU Extension Advisory Board, Jon Rupp; Regional Planning Commission, Bill Rufenacht; Safety Task Force, Loss Control Coordinator; Solid Waste Management Policy Committee, Director of Solid Waste; Terrorism Task Force, Emergency Services Director; Water Advisory Board, Sanitary Engineer; Workforce Policy Board (ex-officio), Jeff Rupp; and Area 7 Consortium for Workforce Development, Jeff Rupp.