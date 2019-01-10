Delta Council elects Thomas vice mayor

The Delta Village Council elected a vice mayor and discussed community development for the village among other topics at its meeting Monday.

Arthur Thomas, chairman of the safety committee, was elected vice mayor of Delta by Council. He was the only nomination for the position.

Council also discussed the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for 2019-2020. According to Village Administrator Brad Peebles, Fulton County is expected to receive $150,000 in CDBG allowance. The county wants to utilize part of the grant to implement a countywide demolition program, which will evaluate and eliminate unsafe dwellings in the area.

“Structures will be evaluated based upon their safety and prioritized for demolition. We anticipate it will be an ongoing program,” Peebles said.

He also discussed using additional CDBG funds, with recommendation from District NRAC Liaison Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, to create an application for community growth of the Fernwood Street area of the village. According to Peebles, it will assist the village in future CDBG applications.

“It shows a community effort to improve the neighborhood [and] would promote additional investment to improve the infrastructure of the street,” he said.

The application process for CDBG funding will begin in March.

A public meeting will be held on Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall of the Delta Chamber of Commerce building to discuss future development plans with Maumee Valley Planning Organization.

Other Business

Council also approved:

• The third reading of Resolution #18-20, which confirms the appointment of Jenelle DeBacker to the Fulton County Revolving Loan Committee

• The second reading of Ordinance #18-34, which authorizes the village administrator to dispose of surplus properties no longer needed for any municipal purpose.

• The first reading of Ordinance #19-01 to allow the annexation of a 39-acre parcel north of NatureFresh Farms. The land is to be used by MetalX for future operation of a non-ferrous recycling plant for metal byproducts, such as aluminum, copper or brass, that exit the processing center.

• Payment of invoices.

Through the end of April, Council will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.

