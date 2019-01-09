Authorities investigating Metamora gun theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is looking for help solving a theft in Metamora.

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 324 E. Main St on or about Jan. 1, 2019. A suspect broke into a locked gun case and stole two guns. They were a Smith & Wesson stainless steel .38 Special with pink grips, model no. 642, serial no. CYK1182, and a Taurus polished black .38 revolver.

The total value of items stolen is said to be $1,100.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-255-1122. The call is toll free, confidential and anonymous. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward.