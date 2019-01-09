Wauseon man sentenced for OVI

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Bradley Duden, 44, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On Aug. 2, 2018, he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs, pay a mandatory $1,350 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol or be in a home or vehicle where alcohol is present; successfully complete treatment at The Renewal Center in Napoleon, and any recommended aftercare; complete a mental health assessment; serve 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for 159 days served; and surrender his driver’s license to the state for five years.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.