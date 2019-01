Maumee Valley Planning Organization has scheduled its Executive Council meetings for 2019. They will be held March 4, June 3, Sept. 9 and Dec. 2. All meetings begin at 4:30 p.m.

The March 4 meeting will be held in Conference Room 1A (downstairs) and the rest of the meetings will be held in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second Street, Defiance. Call 419-784-3882 for information regarding the Executive Council meetings.