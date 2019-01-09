Former Swanton trooper promoted

COLUMBUS – Staff Lieutenant Cassandra L. Brewster was promoted to the rank of captain Dec. 9 and was recognized Thursday by Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy. Captain Brewster will remain in her current assignment in the Office of Personnel.

Captain Brewster joined the Patrol in May 1995 as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Toledo Post. She began her training as a member of the 128th Academy Class in February 1997.

She earned her commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Swanton Post. As a trooper, she also served at the Toledo Post, Office of Investigative Services, Patrol’s Training Academy and the Findlay District Headquarters.

In 2002, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Office of Human Resources. In 2009, she was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Circleville Post to serve as commander. In 2013, she earned the Criminal Patrol Award. As a lieutenant, she also served in the Regional Training and the Professional Standards units. In 2016, she was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and remained in the Professional Standards Unit.

Captain Brewster earned a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership in 2007 and a Master of Business Administration degree in human resource management in 2008 from Franklin University.

