Cinderella Ball to benefit local scholarship

Sharon’s Fourth annual Cinderella Ball is slated for Jan. 19 with proceeds beneifitting a scholarship fund.

The ball will be held at the Morenci High School cafetorium with a dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will be catered by Chrissy Brick, The Barn Resteraunt in Delta.

Dancing and desserts will be from 7:15-10:30 p.m. and drawings will begin at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person. For more information text Kirsten Mignin at 419-583-0153, call Larry Bruce at 419-260-3639, visit Sharon’s 4th Cinderella Ball on Facebook or email sharonscinderellaball@gamil.com.

All proceeds benenfit the Sharon K. Bruce Educational Scholarship Fund for seniors at Evergreen, Pike-Delta-York and Morenci schools. The scholarship has helped 22 students begin their collegiate careers with more than $10,000 in only four years.