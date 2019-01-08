OSU Extension offers sheep, goat series

The Fulton County chapter of the Ohio State University Extension will be offer a two-night series on sheep and goat production and marketing.

Small Ruminants 101 Series will be held Feb. 5 and Feb. 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Highway 108 in Wauseon. The series will cover the basics for new, current, and interested producers.

Key topics on Feb. 5 will include small ruminant nutrition and feeding, reproduction and birthing, animal health, and pasture management. This first night of the series can be used to meet the 2019 quality assurance requirement for 4-H and FFA youth who exhibit sheep or goats at the Fulton County Fair, and is no cost to them.

On Feb. 19, key topics will include calendar-based management, identifying and fitting your market, and budgeting for small ruminant enterprises. Participants will have the opportunity to evaluate a carcass, learn of ways to use sheep and goat at the table, and sample sheep and goat prepared by professionals.

The series costs $20 per person (except youth on the first night). A registration form can be downloaded at www.fulton.osu.edu; registration is due by Feb. 1. A light meal will be provided on both nights of the series.

The series is coordinated in cooperation with Ohio Sheep and Wool Program and taught by OSU Extension sheep team specialists and local experts.