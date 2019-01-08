Students earn college honors

The following local residents have been honored by their respective college or university.

Spring Arbor University, Michigan: Heather Schneider of Delta graduated with a degree in Organizational Management; Brooke Hines and Macey Rupp, both of Archbold made the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

Goshen College, Indiana: Gabriel Beck, Joshua Liechty, Landon Roth, and Jaelyn Rufenacht, all of Archbold, were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

Trine University, Indiana: Jonah Blanchard of Wauseon, Lance Jutze of Wauseon, Jensyn Garrow of Archbold, and Cassie Wyse of Archbold were named to the Fall 2018 President’s List. Students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

Eastern Mennonite University, Virginia: Jacob Myers of Archbold and Claire Waidelich of Wauseon were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List. Students must achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 for 12 semester hours of standard grades.