COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Bradley L. Warncke, Delta, vs. Elizabeth M. Warncke, Canton, Mich., dissolution of marriage without children.

HSBC Bank USA, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Pamela K. Massie, Delta, foreclosure.

Agricultural Chemical Solution, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Larry Carroll, Delta, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lawrence Pritchard, Wauseon, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Wilsaint Sauveur, Archbold, other civil.

Western District Court

Adam Wurster, Sylvania, speed, $130.

Jamie Valderas, Wauseon, speed, $193.

Alan L. Pfund, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Sandra S. Denn, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Janessa M. McDowell, Garfield Heights, Ohio, speed, safety belt, $294.

Victoria M. Dickey, Archbold, speed, $195.

Steven E. Diehl, Archbold, speed, $195.

Beth A. Huddle, improper lane change, $195.

Joseph E. Robison, Alvordton, Ohio, speed, $195.

Mackenzie J. Parker, Wauseon, physical control, $412, license suspended 180 days, driver’s intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Trisha A. Yard, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Cassandra M. Medina, Wauseon, failure to reinstate driver’s license, $243.

Mack D. McCraw, Archbold, failure to control, $195.

Jose E. Madera, Olmstead Falls, Ohio, disorderly conduct, $208 plus costs, no contact with victim, no violations of law for one year.

Heriberto Chavez, Archbold, physical control, no valid driver’s license, $587 plus costs, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for two years.

Bradley C. Kiepert, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $144, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for two years, reportable probation 180 days, alcohol, drug, and mental health programs and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Marriage Licenses

Robert A. Soroka, 53, Wauseon, line worker, and Susan A. Koogan, 54, Wauseon, customer service.

Michael J. Pfitzer, 56, Swanton, production supervisor, and Wendy S. Wood, 53, Swanton, factory worker.

Kevin F. Velazquez, 23, Delta, laborer, and Alexis M. Huerta, 23, Archbold, retail.

Marshall G. Ohlert, 28, Camp Pendleton, Calif., military, and Kennedy S. Hurley, 20, Buffalo, N.Y., military.

Sean W. Trnka, 26, Winnipeg, MB, retail, and Kayla M. Belknap, 25, Archbold, teacher.

Jerrie W. Swope, 56, Jasper, Mich., laborer, and Sally Jo Swartz, 47, Jasper, Mich., hair stylist.

Real Estate Transfers

Meerkat TRS LLC to Wauseon,SNF Realty LLC, 303 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, $958,722.

William H. and Peggy J. Toedter, trustees, to New Revelation LLC, 109 S. Lincoln St., 101 Lincoln St., North Street, Archbold, $170,000.

Samuel E. Beck, trustee, to Douglas D. and Nancy N. Rupp, trustees, County Road 21, County Road C, Archbold, $817,309.

Linda L. Garmenn to Robert S. Gilbert Jr., 104 S. Madison St., Delta, $60,000.

Matthew W. and Kerry M. Morris to Drake and Amanda K. Dulaney, 645 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, $115,900.

Harold K. and Sue A. Boysel to Larry and Mary Jo Ledyard, 412 Clover Lane, Wauseon, $119,000.

DM Real Estate Investment LLC to Jerrod C. and Lori A. Holly, 9810 County Road 10-2, Delta, $265,000.

John and Amanda Luck to Jeffry G. McQuillin, 8780 State Highway 109, Delta, $195,000.

Sean M. McGill to Zachary E. Young and Erica A. Goldsmith, 509 Providence St., Delta, $97,500.

Overtime Acres LLC to James and Jessica Double, County Road 10-3, Lyons, $90,000.