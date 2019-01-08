January Blood Donor Month

The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the need for blood and platelets by giving blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.

Blood drives scheduled locally include: Monday, Jan. 7, noon-6 p.m., Swanton Alliance Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main St.; Tuesday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold; Monday, Jan. 14, noon-6 p.m., Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St.; Tuesday, Jan. 15, noon-6 p.m., Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon; Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evergreen Elementary School, 14844 County Road 6, Metamora.

The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients.

To encourage donations immediately, all those who come to donate by Jan. 6 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong in the new year is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.