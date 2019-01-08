15 motorists cited in traffic blitzes

Fifteen motorists were issued citations during Traffic Enforcement Blitzes conducted Dec. 23-29 and Dec. 8-31 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations were issued for speed, driving under suspension, and failure to dim violations. Deputies made a total of 55 traffic stops and also issued a total of 43 warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz Jan. 11-17 during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.