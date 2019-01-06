NAMI offers mental health support groups

NAMI Four County offers three peer-led support groups for individuals living with a diagnosed or undiagnosed illness such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders or schizophrenia and family members or friends of someone with a mental health issue.

All groups are free and confidential and provide a safe place where persons can talk about mental health concerns with others who have experienced and dealt with similar issues. The groups are led by persons who have been trained by NAMI to lead support groups.

A mood disorders support group for women meets twice a month at the Four County ADAMhs Board office located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold across from Four County Career Center. The group meets the second Tuesday every month at 6:30 p.m. and the fourth Tuesday at 11 a.m.

For more information on the women’s support group, call Connie at 419-789-3646 or Jammie at 419-770-9488.

A mental health support group for adults with a diagnosed or undiagnosed illness meets the third Thursday every month at 7 p.m. at Horizon Apartments commons, 617 North Walnut Street in Bryan. For more information on this group, contact Mark at 419-913-8576 or Connie at 419-789-3646.

A support group for family members or friends of someone with a mental illness meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 East Second Street in Defiance (next to Wendy’s). For more information about this group, contact Wendy at 419-785-4072.

These and other support groups are listed on the NAMI Four County website at www.namifourcounty.org.